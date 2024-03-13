2 bank officials arrested from Rohini for involvement in cyber fraud

Gurugram: Two sales officials of a private bank were arrested from Rohini in Delhi for allegedly opening a corporate account fraudulently for a gang involved in cybercrime and helping them cheat a Gurugram-based dentist of ₹1.3 crore, police said on Wednesday. Two sales officials of a private bank were arrested from Rohini in Delhi for allegedly opening a corporate account fraudulently for a gang involved in cybercrime. (Representational Image)

The police identified the two suspects as Deepak Kumar (32) from Bawana in Delhi and Dharmendra Kumar (30) from Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Investigators said that Deepak was a sales official at the Sector-7 branch and Dharmendra at the Sector-15 branch of the same private bank in Rohini. The duo was arrested on Monday. Currently, they are on a four-day police remand and raids are being carried out to nab other associates.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), said the duo had supplied a corporate account (current account) opened in another private bank to the cybercrime gang and it was used by the suspects to cheat a dentist of ₹1.3 crore on the pretext of investment in the stock market.

Dewan said that they had earlier arrested Prakash who had opened the account and provided its access to his friend Dharmendra.

“Dharmendra had given him ₹25000 against it. Prakash was arrested on March 9,” the ACP said, adding Dharmendra had given access of the account to Deepak who had finally handed it over to the cyber criminals.

“The two bankers had received ₹1.6 lakh from the gang against the account. ₹10 lakh out of the ₹1.3 crore cheated from the dentist was transferred into this account between January 4 and February 2,” he said adding raids were on to arrest more suspects in the case.

Dewan said the role of the officials of the private bank in which the account was opened, is also being probed.

The dentist, a resident of Kendriya Vihar in Sector-56, had spotted a social media advertisement on earning profit from stock market investment after which he had contacted the suspects and lost ₹1.3 crore. After realising that he had fallen prey to cyber fraud, the dentist submitted a complaint at the cybercrime police station (East) on February 2 which was finally registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on February 27.

This is the third case in Gurugram in less than a month whose investigation led to the arrest of bank officials for providing accounts to cyber criminals.