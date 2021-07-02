2 found dead in Vasant Kunj flat, police suspect murder-suicide

New Delhi: A 61-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife were found dead by their 16-year-old foster son in their flat in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday evening. Based on prima facie evidence, police suspect that the senior citizen allegedly killed his wife with a blunt object before committing suicide.

Police said the couple’s 16-year-old foster son was studying in an adjacent room when the incident happened.

A 61-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with a blunt object and then hanged himself while their 16-year-old foster son was studying in another room in their house in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday evening, police said.

The police are waiting for the couple’s autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of their deaths. Police also said that they are yet to find the blunt object used in the attack.

Senior police officers said that the couple, who lived in a third floor flat, were having a marital discord for the past seven years.

According to police, the 53-year-old woman, who owned the flat, had filed an eviction notice in court against her husband, in addition to cases of dowry harassment and domestic and physical violence against him at the local Vasant Kunj south police station. The dowry harassment case is pending in court.

Investigators, quoting statements of the couple’s son and other relatives, further said that the man was arrested a few years ago for allegedly assaulting his wife.

“We are waiting for the couple’s autopsy report to ascertain the cause of their deaths. Accordingly, a case will be registered. We are also making efforts to find the weapon that was used in the woman’s killing,” said DCP (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

Additional DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said that the police control room received a call about the deaths at around 7.30 pm on Thursday.

According to Goel, the couple’s son told police that he was studying in his room when he heard a loud sound in the drawing room. When he stepped out, he found his father hanging from a ceiling fan and a wooden stool lying nearby.

“The son ran to his mother’s room to alert her about the hanging but was shocked to see her unconscious and bleeding on the bed,” said the additional DCP.

The police said that the teenager was in shock for a few minutes, after which he went downstairs and alerted the neighbours.

A police team later rushed the couple to a nearby government hospital where both of them were declared brought dead.

According to police, the couple got married in 1990. The husband initially worked in an export company and was earning well but he lost his job when the company shut down over some fraud.

The couple’s son told police that his father, however, kept up the pretense of working by leaving home in the morning and returning in the evening everyday. A senior police officer said that nobody in the family knew where he worked.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883).