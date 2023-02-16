2 goods trains collide head-on in Sultanpur; loco-pilots hurt, six coaches derailed

LUCKNOW Train movement was disrupted on the Lucknow-Varanasi and Ayodhya-Prayagraj routes after two goods trains collided head-on in the southern cabin of Sultanpur station. The accident took place around 5.45 am on Thursday when the two goods trains were allegedly on the same track.

Due to the impact of the collision, six coaches were derailed. “The four loco-pilots of the goods trains sustained injuries due to the accident. However, no casualties were reported. Clearance work on the site is underway,’’ said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railways (NR), Lucknow.

Later in the day, Suresh Kumar Sapra, divisional railway manager of Northern Railways, Lucknow, met with the injured loco pilots -- including two loco pilots and two assistant loco pilots -- at the district hospital in Sultanpur and assured them of all help. He also said that those injured are doing fine and a panel has been set up to look into the matter.

According to the press note issued by the NR, the accident caused damage to several railway tracks. Following the accident, six trains on the route had to be cancelled, twelve others were diverted and two were rescheduled. “A help desk has been arranged at Lucknow and Varanasi Junctions. Special refund counters have also been arranged at all major stations,” added the statement.