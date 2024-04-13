2 held with 1 lakh yaba tablets near Indo-Bangla border in Assam

The Assam Police in a special operation near the India-Bangladesh international border on Friday night seized 100,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle. The officials said that they arrested two persons including a major supplier of drugs. Police said the at the vehicle carrying yaba tablets was coming from a neighbouring state and they received the information much before it entered Assam. (Image posted on X by Himanta Biswa Sarma)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday night shared the information through a post on X. He wrote, “In a major crackdown on the narcotics network, Karimganj Police, acting on a specific input, intercepted a vehicle in Srikrishna Nagar and seized 1,00,000 YABA tablets from its secret chambers.”

The superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das said that the vehicle was coming from a neighbouring state and they received the information much before it entered Assam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abul Hasan and Saharul Islam. According to police, Abul Hasan stays in Nagaland’s Dimapur and he runs the trade of drugs in Assam.

“Abul Hasan is a major supplier of drugs in Upper Assam and other parts of the state. He used to run the trade in Assam sitting in Nagaland. Our officials have been tracking his activities for the last six months. Finally, he has been nabbed,” the SP said.

Das said that they are interrogating Abul Hasan and his companion. “This is an important catch. In the interrogation, more information about inter-state trade of drugs will be revealed,” Das said.

Police said that they have registered cases against Abul Hasan and Saharul Islam under several sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Last week, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Tripura residents and one Manipur resident in Cachar district with 100,000 Yaba Tablets. Officials said that the consignment was coming from Manipur capital Imphal and was going towards West Bengal.

Officials on April 6 said, “Acting on a specific input about a large number of illicit trafficking of Yaba tablets in a Tata truck coming from Imphal towards Silchar side, a joint team of BSF and one of the sister agencies launched an operation and recovered 100,000 Yaba tablets.”

The arrested persons were identified as Naorem Singh (23), a resident of Torbung district of Manipur, Md Bahar Miah (34) and Uttam Sarkar, residents of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, according to the BSF.