2 Ludhiana men lose lakhs to women who promised them spouse visa to Canada

Marrying in the hope of securing a spouse visa cost two Ludhiana residents heavily as their wives failed to keep the promise. The men, both Canada aspirants, spent lakhs of rupees to send their wives abroad only to be disowned by the latter.

In the first case, complainant Jaswinder Singh said he had come in contact with the accused, Sukhvir Kaur Chatha of Boghiwal village of Malerkotla, in 2017. The woman said that if he bore the expenses of her immigration to Canada, she would take him to the country on spouse visa. They solemnized their marriage on August 23, 2017 and a week later, Sukhvir left for Canada. Jaswinder spent around ₹35 lakh for arranging a visa and air ticket for her. In December 2017, Sukhvir allegedly visited her parents’ house for a month and went back. After that she stopped talking to him and rarely attended his calls.

Jaswinder said that neither did his wife keep her promise of taking him abroad nor did she keep in touch with him. Dejected, he lodged a police complaint on August 28, 2020. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dalbir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR was lodged after a 11-month long investigation. The Jamalpur police have lodged a case against Sukhvir under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the second case, the Macchiwara police booked Satvir Kaur of Lalheri Road of Khanna, her father Pushpinder Singh, mother Nirmal Kaur and a relative Jatinder Singh of Mukerian, who is settled in Brampton, Canada, on the complaint of Kashmira Ram of Uddowal Kalan village of Macchiwara.

In his complaint, Kashmira Ram said he had solemnised his son, Rajan Kumar’s marriage with Satvir Kaur, who had promised to arrange a spouse visa for his son after reaching Canada. He added that they spent ₹25 lakh for sending her to Canada. After reaching Canada, she refused to take her husband to the country and snapped all contact.

ASI Vipan Kumar, the investigating officer, said the victim had filed a complaint on June 2, 2021. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.