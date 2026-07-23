2 RAF personnel among four injured in separate incidents; FIR lodged in two cases

New Delhi: Two Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were allegedly assaulted and attacked by unknown persons in New Delhi’s Tolstoy Marg and a Delhi Police inspector was injured in another incident at Connaught Place on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. Protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Police said in a separate case an assistant commissioner of police, Jai Prakash, was injured near Jantar Mantar after he was hit with a stone. Police said they are in the process of registering an FIR.

Police said they have lodged cases in the Tolstoy Marg and Connaught Place incidents against unknown persons. According to the FIR, seen by HT, the cases were registered under disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, obstructing a public servant, assault and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing duty.

Police said on Tuesday, a scuffle broke out between the RAF personnel and the protesters after an incident of stone pelting. Police said a group of men chased and hit an RAF personnel, who fell to the ground and another personnel, who had gone to rescue his colleague, was waylaid and attacked. Police said the video of the incident has also surfaced. HT couldn’t independently verify its authenticity.

“RAF personnel were attacked. An FIR has been registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

Police said an inspector was injured in Connaught Place on Tuesday after police personnel came under attack from a group that included Nihang Sikhs.

The incident occurred when a group, comprising around 10 Nihang Sikhs, carrying swords, was stopped by police, triggering an argument, police said.