2 suspected Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Odisha: Police

Two suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Odisha's Boudh district on Thursday morning, police said.

Director of intelligence, Soumendra Priyadarshi said the bodies of two Maoist cadres were recovered by the elite anti naxal force special operations group after an exchange of fire with a group of Maoists in Parhel reserve forest area of Boudh district.

“We are trying to identify them with the help of surrendered rebels. One more Maoist is also injured during the encounter. Explosives and arms such as under barrel grenade launcher have been seized from the spot,” said Priyadarshi.

Simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held in Odisha on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

Boudh will go to the polls on May 20.

At least seven similar incidents have occurred in Boudh in the last four months.

According to the latest available data, three of Odisha’s districts – Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri, are among the 25 ‘Most Affected Districts’ from eight states across the country.

Odisha has recorded 154 incidences of Maoist violence between 2019 and 2023. As many as 71 exchanges of fires have taken place resulting in deaths of 42 Maoists and arrest of 145 more.

According to the state police, 63 Maoists have surrendered their arms while seven security force personnel lost their lives.