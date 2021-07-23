2 weeks after Turkish prisoner escapes, Tripura forms inquiry committee

Two weeks after an undertrial Turkish prisoner escaped from a government-run hospital, the Tripura government constituted an inquiry committee to probe the case. The committee has been asked to submit their inquiry report to the government within three months.

Hakan Zanburkan, a Turkish national, was arrested in connection to ATM fraud in 2019.

Since his arrest, he was in judicial custody. On July 9, Hakan was brought to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital after he complained of a minor physical ailment. But he escaped from the hospital.

He is still on the run.

“A two-member inquiry committee was formed to investigate into the case. The Turkish national is also accused of different cases in other states, apart from Tripura. The committee has been asked to find out the true facts in the case including negligence of the security or escort, if any, that led the prisoner to escape. The committee will need to report their findings in three months,” said law minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Retired justice of the Tripura high court SC Das has been made chairman and retired judicial officer Dr. BK Kilikdar has been made member of the committee, he said.

Apart from Hakan, another Turkish national, identified as Fettah Aldemir, and two Bangladeshi nationals, Md Hannan and Md Rafiqul Islam, were arrested from Belgharia in West Bengal two years ago.

Over ₹10 lakh were stolen from different banks including the State Bank of India in four days in November, 2019. The cyber crime department, during investigation that time, said that the men used skimmer devices and cloned cards to loot the money.