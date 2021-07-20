Home / Cities / Others / BJP functionary arrested for allegedly raping minor in Tripura’s Khowai
BJP functionary arrested for allegedly raping minor in Tripura’s Khowai

Shyamal Sarkar, the accused, was due to be produced before a court on Tuesday, said police and added the girl is seven-month pregnant
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST

A 46-year-old booth level functionary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old in Tripura’s Khowai district.

Shyamal Sarkar, the accused, was due to be produced before a court on Tuesday, said police and added the girl is seven-month pregnant.

Sonacharan Jamatia, a local police officer, said Sarkar, who was in charge of a polling booth in the Krishnapur, went absconding after the case was lodged on Sunday. “We arrested him from on Monday late evening,” said Jamatia.

Sarkar has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the party has suspended Sarkar. “Police will take due action against him. Our party will never interfere.”

