20 crore allocated for river channelisation, dredging at Sangam ahead of Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 19, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The irrigation and water resources department has completed all preparations for the project after receiving approval from the government.

Keeping in view of the expected massive influx of devotees arriving for the Mahakumbh 2025, the state government has initiated efforts to expand the circulation area along the banks of the Sangam. Approximately 20 crore will be allocated for river channelisation and dredging at Sangam Nose during the 2024-25 financial year.

A devotee walks after taking a holy dip in Sangam (File (For Representation))
Due to ongoing erosion, the land available along the banks of the Sangam has decreased by 60% compared to 2019. Between 2019 and 2024, the Ganga River has shifted approximately 200 to 500 meters from its right bank, significantly reducing the land area. In response, the Mela administration and the irrigation and water resources department are taking action based on recommendations from IIT Guwahati experts.

To increase the circulation area from Shastri Bridge to Sangam Nose on the Ganga’s right bank, several measures have been proposed by the irrigation department in line with expert advice.

The channelisation work carried out before the flood will be expanded from approximately 150 meters to 175 meters using dredging machines. The dredging work will be undertaken by the Mechanical Division, with the extracted material being used to reinforce the embankment and enlarge the circulation area. The estimated cost for this aspect of the project is over 6.34 crore.

In addition, geo-bag bank pavement work is planned along the right bank of the river, and a launching apron (1x8 meters) will be installed using geo bags in a nylon crate. The embankment layer will incorporate geo-grid materials rated at 200 and 100 MT per square meter. This part of the project is expected to cost around 10.24 crore.

The government has instructed the Irrigation Department to draft a proposal and submit it to the department of urban development for approval, with the department tasked with ensuring further action.

