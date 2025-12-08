20 fire stations, 20 watchtowers, 650 firefighters deployed for Magh Mela 2026

The Fire department has started preparations to combat any fire incident during the forthcoming Magh Mela 2026. The department has already completed most of the work for establishment of 20 fire stations, seven fire outposts, and 20 watch towers in the mela area besides 650 firefighters will also be deployed to attend to any emergency during mela period. The department has set a three-minute response time for reaching of fire tenders at any site of fire breakout in any of the seven sectors of the mela. Labourers carry iron plates to construct a temporary road over pontoon bridge across the Ganga in Prayagraj on Sunday. (AP)

According to Animesh Singh, chief fire officer of Magh Mela, a total of 20 fire stations will be established, and a strict ban will be imposed on the use of illegal LPG cylinders by devotees. He added that efforts will be made to reach any emergency site within two to three minutes of receiving a report.

In addition to the fire stations, 20 watchtowers at strategic points across the mela will be manned round the clock by firefighters. Of the 650 personnel assigned to mela duty, 40 had already arrived from various districts by Sunday, along with three fire station officers (FSOs).

Fire department officials stated that over 650 personnel, including the chief fire officer and fire station officers, are being deployed to handle any emergencies. This year the arrangements are designed to ensure that a fire engine can reach any location within the mela area in just two to three minutes, compared to the four to five minutes it took during the last Magh Mela.

Officials stated that of the fire tenders, 20 will have a capacity of 4,500 litres, 30 will hold 2,500 litres, and 20 will be mini fire tenders. Additionally, 40 firefighting bikes will patrol the entire mela area. The mini fire tenders will be specifically deployed in the Arail and Jhunsi areas of the mela.

Fire department officials stated that, due to strong winds in the mela area between 11 am and 5 pm, major intersections are expected to be fire-prone hotspots. To tackle any emergencies, fire hydrants have been strategically positioned, each capable of extinguishing fires over several meters from a single location.

Over 100,000 tents are expected to be set up in the mela area, all of which have electricity connections, posing a risk of fire from shot circuits and devotees cooking food.