20 injured as bee swarm attacks residents in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines

Nearly 20 people were injured after a swarm of bees attacked residents at Prayag Kunj (Ansal Apartment) near the Ram Mandir in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj on Tuesday around 12 noon. On February 20, at least 52 girl students were injured in a similar bee attack at Chandrashekhar Azad Park. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A 72-year-old resident of Yamuna Block, Anju Arora, suffered severe bee stings and was admitted to the medicine department of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRN) for treatment. Another critically injured victim, Raju Yadav, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The Ansal Apartment complex houses nearly 100 families. According to residents, the incident occurred when Anju Arora came downstairs to collect dried clothes. At that moment, bees from a hive located on the fourth floor of a residential block suddenly swarmed and attacked her.

As she screamed and attempted to flee, the bees swarmed over her entire body. Workers and security guards rushed in with blankets and quilts to rescue her, but they too were attacked by the aggressive swarm.

Among those injured were security personnel and workers, including Premchandra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Raju, Bablu, Dilip, Mukesh, Chandu, Nandu, Karan, Komalkant, and Ashok Yadav.

Residents Dr Geeta Singh and Mona rushed the critically injured Anju to SRN Hospital in a private car. Doctors later confirmed that her condition has improved following treatment.

Family members were informed about the incident nearly 40 minutes later, as Anju was unable to share contact details because of her condition.

Amid the chaos, residents used mosquito repellent spray to disperse the bees. Employees of a CA firm in Saraswati Block, along with Dr Geeta Singh, sprayed insecticide to control the swarm, while workers burned mobil oil to create smoke and drive the bees away.

Residents believe the bees turned aggressive after being disturbed by pigeons nesting beneath the hive, suspecting that a pigeon’s wing may have struck it and triggered the swarm. Notably, this is the second such incident in the city within days. On February 20, at least 52 girl students were injured in a similar bee attack at Chandrashekhar Azad Park.