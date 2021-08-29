20-member entourage leaves for south India for ‘Sadbhawna Yatra’

A 20-member entourage of pilgrims from Darbhanga left for ‘Sadbhawna Yatra’ to south India on Sunday to commemorate the nationwide ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the country’s 75th year of Independence.

“For the first time since the launch of flight operation under UDAN scheme at Darbhanga airport, an entourage of pilgrims took the benefits of civil aviation facility introduced to bring small towns on the air map of country,” said convenor of Sadbhawna Yatra Samiti, Darbhanga, Manikant Jha.

UDAN, which stands for ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’, a Central government scheme launched in 2016, aimed at making air travel affordable.

Darbhanga Mayor Baijyanti Devi Khedia and other officials concerned presented tricolour to the team members, while giving them a warm send-off on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the Mayor said such activities promote tourism and facilitate cultural exchange between people living in different parts of country.

Earlier in July this year, nearly 68,000 passengers travelled from Darbhanga airport, while notching a fifth place in terms of passenger footfall among the 69 airports under domestic airport category, according to a source familiar with data released by Airport Authority of India.

Darbhanga airport is connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata by airlines operators SpiceJet and IndiGo.