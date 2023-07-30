2,131 arrested under NDPS Act in 3 years in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

A total of 2,131 people were arrested under the cases related to Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in three years in Tripura, chief minister Dr Manik Saha said on Saturday during a seminar on ‘Cross Border Organized Crimes’. (Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

Moreover, 1,509 cases of NDPS were registered across the state between 2020 and June 2023, he said, adding that the state police has filed 1,143 charge sheets while another 331 cases are under investigation.

“Since our government came to power in 2018, we declared zero tolerance to drug trafficking to make a drug-free state,” Saha said.

The chief minister was addressing a seminar on “Cross Border Organized Crimes (NDPS Human Trafficking & Terror Funding etc.)– Impact Assessment & Legal Solutions” organised by Tripura judicial academy under the aegis of the high court of Tripura. The seminar is the first of its kind in the state.

Citing a Narcotics Control Bureau report, Saha said that Tripura ranked among the highest states in India in the seizure of narcotic items.

In these three years, police seized 1620.21 quintals of cannabis, 82,088 bottles of cough syrup and sphenoidal, over 2.37 million Yaba tablets and 27.613 kilograms of heroin, the chief minister informed.

The chief minister expressed that the conviction rate is not up to the mark in the state and urged all the stakeholders to share a collective responsibility to combat drug trafficking.

“Even as NDPS cases are lodged and investigation is done, the problem may not be uprooted from its roots unless a strict view regarding bail is taken and the conviction rate is increased. The judiciary has a role in this regard and I urge them to take a strict view in bail issue keeping in mind the stringent provisions of NDPS Act,” Saha said.

He added that the drug traffickers use Tripura as their corridor for smuggling as the state is surrounded by the Bangladesh border.

“Our state is surrounded by the Bangladesh international border and the drug traffickers use this as a corridor. Drug trafficking is a serious concern as it poses challenges to health and ruins the future of the younger generation,” the Tripura chief minister said and added that “it is one of the biggest sources of income for the terrorists and anti-national elements”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON