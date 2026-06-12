22 ‘Prerna Canteens’ to be set up across Prayagraj to empower SHG women

In a significant initiative to strengthen economic self-reliance among women linked to self-help groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), 22 ‘Prerna Canteens’ will be set up across Prayagraj district. Prerna Canteens are a low-investment micro-enterprise initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Following the target allocation by the state government, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has written to various departments seeking land and suitable spaces for setting up the canteens. The outlets will be operated by SHG women, who will prepare and serve hygienic and affordable meals while generating a sustainable source of income for themselves.

Letters have been sent to the registrar of Allahabad University, the chief medical officer, principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College, chief medical superintendents of SRN Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Motilal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital and SN Children’s Hospital, besides the directors of MNNIT and IIIT-Allahabad and the police lines administration, requesting suitable space for the project.

NRLM district mission manager Amit Shukla said the initiative aims to expand livelihood opportunities for women in the food service sector. He said many SHG women are already running successful food-related enterprises in rural areas and earning a steady income.

“Encouraged by their success, efforts are now being made to establish canteens at public institutions and other high-footfall locations in urban areas. This will help more women become financially independent while providing clean and affordable food to the public,” Shukla said.

Prerna Canteens are a low-investment micro-enterprise initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. The canteens aim to promote grassroots women’s entrepreneurship by enabling members of self-help groups (SHGs) to run food outlets at government offices, hospitals, educational institutions, and other public locations.