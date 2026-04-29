23-year-old man found dead in Odisha police custody, suicide suspected: Police

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested for the alleged abduction of a minor girl, was found dead inside the toilet of a police station in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

Nabarangpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Madkar Sandeep Sampat said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicid

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Nabarangpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Madkar Sandeep Sampat said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. “I have asked the addl SP to investigate the death and submit a report within 24 hours. We also called the family before sending the body for postmortem,” said the SP.

The man was arrested on Tuesday over allegations of abducting and assaulting a minor girl. Police said he was detained on Monday and was scheduled to be produced in court on Wednesday.

His body was later sent to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

Family members, however, alleged that the deceased was beaten to death in custody and that the incident was falsely presented as suicide. They accused the police of sending the body for autopsy before informing them.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

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