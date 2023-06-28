Security beefed up for Eid-ul-Azha across U.P.

LUCKNOW As many as 248 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), State Disaster Response Force, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with over 1.25 lakh police personnel, are being deployed across the state to ensure the peaceful celebration of the Eid-Ul-Azha (Bakrid) festivities on Thursday (June 29). The senior officer further said that the police will make prevent the sacrifice of prohibited animals. (Representational photo)

Police officials said that the deployment would be done for three days across the state. The festival would be celebrated for four days in east U.P’s Mau district. U.P. Police Special director general (SDG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said 238 PAC companies have been deployed across the state while seven companies of CAPF, as well as three companies of SDRF, have been deployed across the state.

He added that security was enhanced at 33,340 mosques and Eidgah, where prayers will be offered on Thursday. He said over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel have been deployed strategically to ensure peace and maintain law and order. Besides, around 4,800 police response vehicles (PRV) of U.P. 112 and the integrated police emergency response centre, have been deployed for round-the-clock patrolling.

The ADG said police officials conducted at least 2,416 peace committee meetings at the police station and police circle levels. He said as many as 2,213 hot spots where any untoward incidents were reported in the past.

“In the build-up, the police and district administration officials jointly conducted meetings with imams, clerics, and religious leaders across the state to inform them about the guidelines related to the festival. They were informed about the identification of the sacrificial spots and told that sacrifices should be done at the fixed and closed spots where they have been held traditionally”, the SDG said.

The senior officer further said that the police will make prevent the sacrifice of prohibited animals. The police force will also ensure that there is no obstruction of roads and traffic due to the festivity. He also said that the state police social media cell has been asked to keep a round-the-clock watch on inflammatory and provocative posts on different social media platforms and initiate action.