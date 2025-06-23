3 assault, rob businessman of his SUV after road rage in East Delhi

Three bike-borne men assaulted a 40-year-old businessman with a cleaver and fled with his SUV in a road rage incident in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Friday night, police said on Sunday, adding that one of the accused has been apprehended. A purported video of the incident shows the assault.

The victim, Vinod Sharma, runs a bakery and a general store in Pandav Nagar and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. According to police, the incident took place in Pandav Nagar market area around 9.25pm on Friday.

A purported video of the incident shows the SUV brushing against the bike and Sharma comes out of the car. The men also stop the bike and start pushing and hitting the car owner. One of the accused pulls out a knife-like sharp object and attacks Sharma multiple times on his back and head. When the three assailants are seen overpowering the victim, the latter runs away to save himself.

In the later part of the video, one of the accused gets inside the SUV and flees.

A senior police officer said, “Sharma was on his way to his shop when the car and a bike came into contact, leading to the incident which took place on a busy stretch with several passersby.”

Sharma was taken to a nearby hospital by his friends and is undergoing treatment. Police said he sustained multiple injuries due to the weapon.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Abhishek Dhania said a case of robbery and assault was registered. “We formed multiple teams to look for the accused. They fled on their bike and the car. We have now caught one of the accused. His name is Himanshu and he’s in his 20s.”

Police said Himanshu (only first name) was held from near Noida border. The stolen car has been traced, police said, but not recovered yet.

“We questioned him about the incident and his crime antecedents, if any. He said the friends were going to party when the accident took place. They got angry as their bike got a scratch and assaulted the businessman. When they saw him leaving the spot to save his life, they stole his car,” an investigating officer said.