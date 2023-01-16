Home / Cities / Others / 3 dead, 12 injured as pilgrim bus rams into parked truck in Assam

3 dead, 12 injured as pilgrim bus rams into parked truck in Assam

Published on Jan 16, 2023 01:42 PM IST

According to the police, the bus was returning from the Parasasuram Kund Mela in Arunachal Pradesh carrying 21 passengers, all from Assam’s Baksa district

(Representative Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

At least three pilgrims were killed and 12 others sustained grievous injuries after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in the Morigaon district of Assam on Monday, police said.

Police said that the incident took place early morning at 5:00am on NH37 when the bus going towards Guwahati collided with the truck parked on the side of the road.

“The incident took place at Janpar village. One passenger died on the spot while two others succumbed in hospital. The 12 injured who sustained injuries were being treated,” informed Hemanta Kumar Das, superintendent of police (SP), Marigaon.

According to the police, the bus was returning from the ‘Parasasuram Kund Mela’ in Arunachal Pradesh carrying 21 passengers, all from Assam’s Baksa district.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

