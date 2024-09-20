Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 dead, 20 hospitalised after eating at community feast in Odisha

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 20, 2024 04:41 PM IST

The chief district medical officer of the Mayurbhanj district said preliminary investigations have revealed that the cooked food was contaminated

Three persons, including a minor boy, succumbed to diarrhoea and 20 others were hospitalised after they had food at a community feast to mark a funeral ceremony in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Friday.

The deceased included a minor boy from Chauliashola village. (Representational image)
The deceased included a minor boy from Chauliashola village. (Representational image)

Officials said the deceased as well as those affected by diarrhoea had taken food at a community feast organised at Albandha village under Gudialbandha panchayat of Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Rajkishore Naik (62) of Albandha village, Nidrabati Naik (50) of Karanjia village and a minor from Chauliashola village.

The chief district medical officer of Mayurbhanj, Dr Abhay Dash, said preliminary investigations have revealed that the cooked food was contaminated. “We have admitted 20 villagers at the medical college and hospital in Baripada. A team from the health department has gone to the village to asses the situation there,” said Dash.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On