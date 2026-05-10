Three people from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly providing mule bank accounts to receive over ₹1.2 crore in separate cyber fraud cases involving fake IPO investments, digital arrests and forex trading scams, the Delhi Police crime branch said on Saturday. 3 held from Gujarat, Raj, MP in separate cyber fraud cases

In one case, registered on May 30 last year, a resident of east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar was allegedly cheated of around ₹46.66 lakh through a fake stock market and IPO scheme. During the investigation, police said they traced ₹6.71 lakh of the cheated amount to a bank account belonging to a Surat-based firm. The authorised signatory of the account was arrested in Gujarat. Police said the accused allegedly provided the bank account on a commission basis for routing fraudulent online transactions. In the second case, registered on April 14 this year, the complainant was allegedly kept under “digital arrest” by cybercriminals posing as officials of the Mumbai crime branch, the CBI, the ED, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Police said the accused instilled fear by showing forged FIRs, fake Supreme Court and ED documents, and levelling false accusations of money laundering linked to misuse of the complainant’s Aadhaar.

The victim transferred ₹36.19 lakh into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. During the investigation, ₹5.90 lakh was traced to accounts linked to a firm in Rajasthan’s Kota, and the police arrested the second accused from Kota, who allegedly operated multiple bank accounts through a financial consultancy set up to route cheated money on a commission basis.

In the third case, registered in November 2025, a resident of Delhi’s Gagan Vihar Extension was allegedly duped of ₹40.12 lakh in a fake forex trading scam via social media. Police said ₹8.82 lakh of the amount cheated was credited to the account of an accused, who was arrested from Bhopal. Police said suspicious credits worth ₹1.38 crore were detected in his account between October and November 2025.