The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday evening apprehended three minors for allegedly damaging three windows of the Vande Bharat Express by pelting stones at the train while it was passing through Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, officials said on Wednesday. 3 minors apprehended for pelting stones at running Vande Bharat Express in Muzaffarpur

Superintendent of Police (Rail) Beena Kumari said that the minors were apprehended from the Kaparpura area near Kanti in Muzaffarpur district, a few hours after the incident.

“During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the minors threw stones at the running train while playing near the railway track,” the SP added.

She added that the windows of coaches C7, C4 and E1 were damaged in the stone-pelting incident and that legal formalities are being completed in the matter.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26502), which runs between Gorakhpur and Patna (Patliputra Junction), was attacked near Chakia station while travelling towards Muzaffarpur from Narkatiaganj.

This is the fourth incident of stone-pelting, targeting the Vande Bharat Express in the region.

In August this year, a window of the Vande Bharat Express was damaged in a similar incident near Chakia in East Champaran, following which police apprehended three minors. In July, another stone-pelting incident was reported near Mohammad Balami village in Muzaffarpur district, causing damage to a coach window.

Earlier, on July 20, anti-social elements damaged a window and a door of the Vande Bharat Express at Sathi station near Narkatiaganj junction in West Champaran, leading to the arrest of four persons.