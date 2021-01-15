IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister
Rajesh Tope said the state would know only after two months when the general public can get the vaccine. (HT FILE)
Rajesh Tope said the state would know only after two months when the general public can get the vaccine. (HT FILE)
others

3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister

The minister also said though they received fewer doses than expected, the Centre is expected to allot another consignment in the next few days
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:55 AM IST

State health minister Rajesh Tope, in an interview with HT on Thursday, said the number of vaccination centres was reduced to ensure the machinery would be set to sustain any reaction of the vaccine and handle it effectively. He said they would know only after two months when the general public can get the vaccine. The minister also said though they received fewer doses than expected, the Centre is expected to allot another consignment in the next few days. Edited excerpts:

You have complained that the state has received fewer vaccine doses than required. What was the demand?

We were expecting 1,750,000 vials to vaccinate 800,000 health workers in the first phase in the wake of the Centre’s direction that two doses of same vaccine should be given in the stipulated timeframe of 28-45 days. Against it, we have received 9,63,000 doses of Covishield and 20,000 of Covaxin. This would cover about 500,000 or over 55% of the health workers enrolled for vaccination. But we are sure the Centre will allot us second consignment of doses in the next 8-10 days.

The state had to reduce the number of vaccination centres from 511 to 358 after Centre’s direction. Would it delay the vaccination drive?

The reduction in the number of centres was a strategic move by the Central government as it wanted to implement the drive in a cautious and calibrated manner and without any haste. We want the mechanism to be robust to handle any untoward incident or Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) effectively. We are expecting the first two phases of immunization of healthcare and frontline workers to be completed in a month. It could have been completed in 15 days, had we started with 511 centres. All three planned phases, including people above 50 years of age and comorbidities, will be completed in about three-and-a-half months.

When is the general public expected to get the vaccine?

During the video conference on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told us that there would a review of the drive once 60% of the two phases meant for healthcare and frontline workers are done with the vaccination. The clarity over availability of the vaccine for general public is expected in the next two months, when we are done with these phases.

You have been talking about free vaccine for the poor….

Yes, we are determined to do it. Actually, vaccination is the responsibility of the Centre and it should bear the cost of vaccine for poor. We have demanded it, but if the Centre does not concede, the state government will bear the cost for vulnerable people below the poverty line (BPL). Our 35% population is BPL and of it 50% or roughly 15 million people will need to be given vaccine for free. This section of society can’t afford the vaccine even if it is priced at 210-220. If they are left to bear the cost, they would opt to avoid it and end up becoming a source of infection.

Another frequently asked question is if everybody needs to be vaccinated.

We discussed this in our department and they are of the opinion that not all will have to get the vaccine doses. The population in the age group of 18-40 is considered healthy and can sustain the infection. Barring comorbid people, others can avoid taking the vaccine.

People in areas with high percentage of infection will be given vaccine in routine course?

Yes. People from the highly dense areas like Dharavi where a large population has antibodies, too, will be given vaccine as per the routine plan.

There are doubts being raised over the efficacy of Covaxin. What is your take on it?

Both the vaccines, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield, have been given emergency use authorisation in India. Covishield could complete phase-3 clinical trials as volunteers from other countries like the United Kingdom were involved in it. Covaxin is yet to complete its phase 3 trials and requires consent of the beneficiary. The third clinical trial needs it to be administered on 40,000 people to judge the reaction and efficacy. The indigenous vaccine will soon complete it. In fact, the technology and basis of Covaxin is more effective, we have been told. As such, both the vaccines are safe for use.

Why is the government wary about health workers backing out from vaccination after enrolling for it?

As there is reservation for vaccination among some health workers, there are people who ask us why they are not getting it in initial stages. There are reactions such as swelling, giddiness, uneasy feeling to abdominal pain in some people. We are ready to handle all such reactions. I would appeal to the health workers and other beneficiaries not to be afraid of it and come forward for the vaccination.

Though Covid-19 cases are under control, they are still high in a few districts. What is the reason?

Maharashtra’s weekly case fatality rate has dropped to 1.5%. We are the 10th number in the country in growth rate, which is 0.12%. Our doubling rate has gone to almost one year. The number of cases is reducing in the state, while in other states like Kerala, Punjab the growth rate is on the rise.

In the past one month, our daily caseload ranged between 2500 and 3500. It is true that in some districts like Parbhani, Nagpur and Nandurbar, the positivity and case fatality rates are high for various reasons. We have asked the district administrations to increase the tracing, tracking and testing at local level to keep the deaths under control. Early referral of the infection can save lives and arrest the spread. We have also directed to increase the daily testing to 1.5 lakh so that the number of patients decrease further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Rajesh Tope said the state would know only after two months when the general public can get the vaccine. (HT FILE)
Rajesh Tope said the state would know only after two months when the general public can get the vaccine. (HT FILE)
others

3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The minister also said though they received fewer doses than expected, the Centre is expected to allot another consignment in the next few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, Palghar district health officer receives the Covishield vaccine on Wednesday evening.
Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, Palghar district health officer receives the Covishield vaccine on Wednesday evening.
others

Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:50 AM IST
As part of the first phase of the mass vaccination drive, as per the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17,400 frontline workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials from the education department said that they were awaiting instructions from the state government in this regard. (HT FILE)
Officials from the education department said that they were awaiting instructions from the state government in this regard. (HT FILE)
others

Allow us to reopen, coaching class owners in Maharashtra urge

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:47 AM IST
On Thursday, several members of the Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) protested with a green band while conducting online classes, asking the government to allow them to reopen with certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the first, second and third-year MBBS students are currently attending lectures online, the final-year students are at a loss, as their internship can only be completed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. (HT File)
While the first, second and third-year MBBS students are currently attending lectures online, the final-year students are at a loss, as their internship can only be completed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. (HT File)
others

MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities fear losing year

By Shreya Bhandary & Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:41 AM IST
According to the rules in China, MBBS students have to immediately complete a 52-week physical internship in assigned hospitals after finishing their final-year course to be awarded their MBBS degree
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state has received 20,000 vials of Covaxin, two days ahead of the vaccination on Thursday. (HT FILE)
The state has received 20,000 vials of Covaxin, two days ahead of the vaccination on Thursday. (HT FILE)
others

Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 52,558

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The number of active cases had slipped below 50,000 on January 4, but later rose to 54,179 on January 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination centre being readied at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on January 2 (HT FILE)
The vaccination centre being readied at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on January 2 (HT FILE)
others

Half of Mumbai’s population to be vaccinated in a year?

By Mehul R Thakkar & Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:32 AM IST
According to BMC officials, the nine designated vaccine centres, with capacity to vaccinate 14,000-15,000 people each day or about 100,000 a week, would be able to vaccinate a little over five million citizens against Covid-19 in the next one year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana MC employees managing utensils in the 'Bartan Bhandar' established at the Zone C office of the civic body in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT FILE)
Ludhiana MC employees managing utensils in the 'Bartan Bhandar' established at the Zone C office of the civic body in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The utensils can be loaned free of cost for two days from the MC’s Zone C office on the recommendation of councillors or MLAs
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl had stayed back in the school after classes on Monday, and her body was discovered by her schoolmates the next morning when they entered the lab. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
The girl had stayed back in the school after classes on Monday, and her body was discovered by her schoolmates the next morning when they entered the lab. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana school suicide: 2 days on, DEO instructs all teachers to check classes before leaving

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Two days after a 17-year-old girl was found hanging in the biology lab of her school in Gill village, the district education officer (DEO), elementary, Rajinder Kaur, has asked all school heads to take corrective measures to avoid such incidents in the future
READ FULL STORY
Close
In March, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city, close to 4.5 lakh commuters travelled by Metro-1 on weekdays. (HT FILE)
In March, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city, close to 4.5 lakh commuters travelled by Metro-1 on weekdays. (HT FILE)
others

Mumbai Metro to extend services from Monday

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The trains will be increased from 200 to 230, while timings of first and last services too will be extended
READ FULL STORY
Close
Originally, the scheme was scheduled to end on January 14. (Representational photo)
Originally, the scheme was scheduled to end on January 14. (Representational photo)
others

GMADA extends Eco City-2 scheme till January 29

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Keeping in view the demand of general public, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has extended the scheme for allotment of 289 residential plots at Eco City-2, New Chandigarh, till January 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cow shelter inaugurated in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur village

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Even repeated instructions by MLA Gian Chand Gupta failed to expedite the process and the contractors continued to miss deadlines
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma (right) taking oath during a ceremony organised at DAV Police Public School in Ambala on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma (right) taking oath during a ceremony organised at DAV Police Public School in Ambala on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Ambala MP, MLA absent from oath ceremony of mayor, councillors

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
As the newly-elected mayor Shakti Rani Sharma and 20 councillors of the Ambala municipal corporation (MC) took oaths, local MP Rattan Lal Kataria and city MLA Aseem Goel remained absent from the ceremony at the auditorium of DAV Police Public School on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varsha was learning to drive with Mishra near Madhuvan, Vasai (East) when the car hit Indresh Yadav. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Varsha was learning to drive with Mishra near Madhuvan, Vasai (East) when the car hit Indresh Yadav. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A Mira Road-based lawyer, Birendra Mishra and his colleague, Varsha Mishra, 18, have been arrested by Waliv police for allegedly attempting to murder a jogger on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subodh Dave. (RCPsych)
Subodh Dave. (RCPsych)
others

Psychiatrist trained in Mumbai elected dean of UK college

By Prasun Sonwalkar, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Subodh Dave, who gained primary medical qualifications from the University of Bombay in 1992 (University of Mumbai since 1996) and moved to the United Kingdom (UK) for further psychiatric training, has been elected dean of the Royal College of Psychiatrists for a five-year term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Karanpreet Singh, 22, a resident of Chaklan village in Rupnagar district of Punjab, was scheduled to get married on January 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP