30 Maoists surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Thirty Maoists, nine of them carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹39 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Chhattigarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, police officials said. Police said the surrendered Maoists were provided ₹ 25,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government’s policy.

A press statement issued by the Bijapur police said that Maoists turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying that they were disappointed with atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and the “hollow” ideology of Maoism.

This comes days after 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the same district on Friday. On Sunday, 14 Maoists, including 11 carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹41 lakh on their heads, were arrested in Bijapur.

Of the 30 surrendered cadres, Mitki Kakem alias Sarita (35), a member of military company number 2 of Maoists, and Muri Muhnda alias Sukhmati (32), a member of platoon number 32, were carrying bounties of ₹8 lakh each on their heads, the release said.

Rajita Vetti (24), Deve Kovasi (24) and Ayta Sodhi (22), all platoon members, and Sinu, a member of battalion number 1 of Maoists, carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each on their heads, it said.

The others, Munna Hemla (35), Aytu Midiam (38) and Aytu Karam (50), were active as heads of ‘janatana sarkar’ (people’s government) groups of Maoists, and they carried rewards of ₹1 lakh each, the release added.

According to the police, 76 Maoists have so far quit violence in the district this year.