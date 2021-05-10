30-bed Moga facility for cops opened to public

A day after HT published a report on hoarding of oxygen cylinders at a quarantine centre for cops in SSMD Ayurvedic College and Hospital, the Moga police and hospital administration on Sunday announced that the life-saving gas and isolation facility can be utilised by the public as well.

The facility at Duaneke village here has 30 beds and five oxygen cylinders, but no cops in quarantine.

The hospital administration has also decided to hand over these cylinders to the district administration.

Earlier, the facility was welcoming only police officers to be quarantined here.

Cops claimed that over 150 police officers had got infected with Covid-19 in the district last year, and thereafter the quarantine facility was set up for the frontline workers.

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh said, “The hospital administration has seen us working at the frontline, so it provided us with this quarantine facility of 30 beds and 5 oxygen cylinders. The hospital has made these arrangements on its own. We found it to be a good gesture. We had suggested the hospital administration before about extending the facility to private persons too. The government is already focusing on increasing the number of beds for Covid patients. Therefore, this quarantine centre can be of great help.”

SSMD Ayurvedic College principal Dr PS Singla said, “I have had a word with police officials about opening the facility to the public. From now on, we are welcoming everyone. Besides, I will speak to district administration about these cylinders and will hand them over if needed.”