320 new assistant sub-inspectors inducted in UP police

As many as 320 assistant sub-inspectors (ministerial) were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh police department on Tuesday. The passing out parade at the police lines. (HT Photo)

These new recruits were inducted in the police force following a passing out parade at Prayagraj police lines and Fourth Battalion PAC after a six-month training.

During the convocation, the toppers were awarded with medals and certificates by the senior police officials. The trainers were also felicitated for their hard work and dedication.

As many as 134 ASI (M), including 64 women recruits, were undergoing training at Prayagraj police lines. On Tuesday, the recruits formed six teams to participate in a parade which was commanded by a woman cop during which the recruits displayed outstanding talent.

Meanwhile, 187 new recruits were undergoing training at fourth battalion PAC in Dhumanganj. One of the jawans did not participate in the convocation for unknown reasons while the remaining 186 trainee ASI (M) gave outstanding performance at parade and took oath on the occasion.

DIG Rajeev Narayan Mishra took the parade amidst playing of half brass band.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that the recruits were now part of the police family.