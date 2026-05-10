32-year-old man climbs 132 kV tower in Bahraich, alleges police inaction

A 32-year-old man climbed a 132 kV electricity tower on Saturday morning and threatened to commit suicide, alleging police inaction in arresting the accused named in an assault case, in Shekhapur hamlet of Bhainsaha Gram Panchayat under the Risia Police Station area in Bahraich district. The man atop electricity tower in Bahraich. (HT PHOTO)

According to reports, the youth, identified as Arun Vishwakarma, climbed the high-tension electricity tower located in a field. From atop the tower, he demanded the immediate arrest of those accused in a previously registered assault case.

Upon receiving information, station house officer (SHO) of Risia police station Karunakar Pandey reached the spot along with a police team and began efforts to counsel the youth. Police personnel continued negotiations for nearly two hours, urging him to climb down safely.

Pandey stated that nearly two months ago, a dispute had erupted over the recovery of outstanding dues between Teerthram Vishwakarma, Pradeep Vishwakarma, and Kewal Kumar Yadav. In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Teerthram Vishwakarma against four accused, including Mahesh, Kewal Kumar and Sushil. He added that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

However, the complainant’s family alleged that despite the registration of the case, the accused named in the FIR had not been arrested, leading to resentment among family members. Agitated over the alleged delay in police action, Arun took the step on Saturday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the electricity department was informed about the situation. Junior engineer Alok Tiwari subsequently ensured that power supply to the 132 kV line was temporarily disconnected to prevent any mishap during the rescue operation.

Police officials succeeded in persuading Arun Vishwakarma to climb down from the tower after assuring him that swift action would be taken in the case.