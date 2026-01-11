38 Bangladeshi nationals, including 8 children, to be deported from Agra

Thirty-eight Bangladeshi nationals, including eight children, are set to be deported back to Bangladesh in compliance with an order by an Agra court. These 38 individuals have completed their three-year imprisonment term at Agra Jail and are now to be handed over by Agra police to the Border Security Force (BSF) through the intelligence bureau (IB) to ensure their deportation. For representation only

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Agra City at Agra Police Commissionerate, Syed Ali Abbas, informed on Saturday that these 38 Bangladeshis were arrested in 2023 for not possessing sufficient documents. Different cases were registered against them, including eight children, women and men, at the Sikandra police station in Agra.

On Saturday, assistant commissioner of police (local intelligence unit) Dinesh Singh reached the district jail when the 38 Bangladeshis were released. They were taken in a police vehicle that will be escorted to Kolkata (West Bengal) and will be handed over to IB and BSF officials on January 13 to ensure their deportation back to Bangladesh.

“They were arrested for residing here illegally, and cases were registered under the relevant sections of The Foreigners’ Act. They were sentenced to three years of imprisonment by the Agra Court, which term has been completed,” said Syed Ali Abbas.

These Bangladeshi nationals were residing illegally in India using forged Aadhaar and PAN cards. The accused Bangladeshi nationals had established a settlement (basti) in Sector 14 of Awas Vikas Colony. They had even managed to obtain electricity connections.

The matter was exposed when sub-inspector Gaurav Katiyar from Sikandra police station recovered 35 forged Aadhaar cards and one fake PAN card from the accused arrested on February 5, 2023. A case was registered at the Sikandra police station under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 14(c) of the Foreigners Act 1946.