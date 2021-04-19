3.9 million Pune residents aged above 18 years eligible for vaccine

PUNE With the Centre deciding to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age from May 1, as many as 3.9 million people in Pune district will be eligible to be inoculated, according to the administration.

Pune district, according to divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, has a total 7.5 million people above the age of 18.

“Of these 7.5 million, as many as 3.6 million come under the category of those above 45 years of age. The rest of the 3.9 million are between the age bracket of 18 and 45 years,” said Rao.

The Pune district administration has already undertaken “Mission 100 days” to inoculate everyone above 18, as the city and rural areas battle a massive spike in infection.

Pune district has inoculated 17,08,574 citizens, one of the highest rates in the country.

The administration now hopes that in next 10 days, it will be able to vaccinate 0.55 million people, and by June 15 the entire population which has now been made eligible by the centre.

Besides allowing adults to get jabs, the Centre has also allowed states to purchase 50 per cent of the vaccines directly from the manufacturer.

At the same time, vaccine manufacturers will also be allowed to sell vials in the open market.

“With the Centre’s decision and various stakeholders in Pune who are very aggressive, we are hoping to vaccinate all above the age of 18 even before 100 days. This will be possible with the help of the state government and local sponsors. At the same time, we will benefit with the vaccine being produced locally,” Rao added.

On Monday, Pune district has 800 vaccination centres, though many were not operating at full capacity in the past few days due to a shortage of vaccines.

“If everything goes as per plan, we would like to vaccinate everyone by June 15, so that even if there is a third wave, our people are reasonably protected,” said Rao.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) may stop 24x7 vaccination centres in view of the imposition of stringent curbs and the shortage of doses.

As per an earlier order, PMC had initially started 24x7 vaccination centres at Kamala Nehru hospital in Mangalwar peth, Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada, Jayabhai Nanasaheb Sutar hospital in Kothrud, Murlidhar Pandurang Laigude at Wadgaon Dhayari and Annasaheb Magar maternity home in Hadapsar. However, in the last one week, inoculation was on only at a few places.

Remdesivir supply

Pune district collector issued orders for Remdesivir distribution in Pune district

Pune on Monday received a supply of 5,900 Remdesivir injections

These injections will be supplied to 511 hospitals in the district