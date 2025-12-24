4 cyber crime accused held in Dhanbad, mobiles, car seized

Dhanbad police arrested four youths allegedly involved in organised cyber fraud following a raid near Maa Shanti Guest House under Govindpur police station, officials said on Wednesday. The four accused cyber criminals in police custody on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The action was taken on December 23 after police received specific inputs about cyber criminals operating from the location.

During the raid, the police recovered several mobile phones, incriminating digital data, bank account details and a white Ford EcoSport car used in the crime. Investigations revealed that the seized mobile phones were linked to multiple cyber fraud complaints registered across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. Police also found links to phishing URLs, suspicious APK files and WhatsApp chats related to online fraud.

Addressing a press conference, Dhanbad City SP Ritwik Srivastava said, “The arrested accused were actively involved in cyber fraud using multiple mobile phones, fake bank accounts and phishing links. Digital evidence recovered from their devices clearly establishes their role in organised cyber crime.”

He added that one of the seized mobile numbers was linked to a fraudulent URL used for hacking bank accounts, while several bank accounts connected to the accused were found to be involved in cyber fraud cases registered in different states.

The arrested accused have been identified as residents of Giridih and Bihar’s Gaya Ji districts. Police said further investigation was underway to trace their wider network and possible interstate links.