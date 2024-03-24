4 held for forcibly pouring colours, water on Muslim family in Bijnor

Four persons, including three minors, were arrested on Sunday for forcibly throwing colours and water at the members of a Muslim family amid chanting of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in Dhampur area of Bijnor, on Saturday. (Pic for representation)

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media after which the police swung into action.

A case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused identified as Aniruddh of Bandukchian locality under Dhampur police station.

Bijnor police said that three minor accused in the case have also been taken into custody and appropriate action under purview of law would be taken against them.

Dilshad of village Jamalpur Aslam lodged a complaint in Dhampur police station that he was on the way to doctor’s clinic along with his sister and mother when a group of persons stopped his motorcycle near Khari Kuan. They forcibly threw colours and water on them and also misbehaved with them.

A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media which shows few persons splashing colours on family members and mocking at them when they resisted.

Slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ were also audible in the video. One person in the crowd was, however, heard asking the group to let them go.

They also threw coloured water filled balloons at the family after allowing them to go.

Taking cognizance of the video, SP of Bijnor Neeraj Jadaun directed Dhampur police to identify those who were involved in the incident and initiate action against them.

Police, thereafter, swung into action on Sunday and arrested four accused including three minors.