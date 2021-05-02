The district recorded 19,406 Covid-19 cases in April, an average of 647 cases a day. This is almost three times the March figure of 6,315 and 42% of the district’s total count of 46,570 cases till April 30.

Over 9,100 patients are under treatment in the district, making up for 16% of Punjab’s active caseload.

Of the 159 deaths in April, 95 persons were above 60 years of age, while 46 persons were between 46-60. Of the total cases, 95% (18,572) cases came from urban areas, while 834 cases were from rural areas.

In terms of geography and localities, 40% cases were from Mohali urban, followed by 25% in Dhakoli, 15% in Kharar and 7% in Dera Bassi. Half of those infected (47%) were between the ages of 26 and 45; 20% were between 46-60 and 13% above the age of 60 were infected with the deadly virus.

40% of Mohali’s infections came in April

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the surge in cases was due to the UK variant of Covid-19. “This strain of the virus has a higher transmission rate and this is a serious concern for us. The urban areas are more affected and have a higher fatality rate as well.”

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “We were expecting this number due to the second surge. The infection is spreading fast, especially among youngsters. People need to exercise all precaution.”