40-year-old sentenced to 6 months in prison for sexually assaulting stray dog in Mumbai
The judicial magistrate court sentenced a 40-year-old man to six months’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a stray dog at Thane last year. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the accused, Vijay Mahadev Chalke.
Chalke, a resident of Hajuri Goan in Wagale Estate, is unemployed. On July 21, a resident named Sagar Gupta, 21, saw the accused having unnatural sex with the dog on the skywalk at Wagale Estate. He then approached Shrinagar police to file a complaint against Chalke. The police then booked Chalke under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
When the case came on board after six months, the accused was convicted and sentenced.
“After registering the case, we gathered evidences and witnesses in the case and the charge sheet was submitted on September 1. The judicial magistrate court heard all the witnesses and verified the evidences and sentenced the accused to six years’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹1,000. The accused will serve 10 additional days of imprisonment along with ₹50 fine if he does not pay the ₹1,000 fine,” said Vijay Shinde, senior inspector, Shrinagar police station.
Shinde said that the efforts of the entire team led to the accused’s speedy trial.
