43 earthen stoves in Puri’s Jagannath temple kitchen found vandalised
BHUBANESWAR: More than 40 wood-fired stoves called chullahs in the kitchen of 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri were found vandalised on Sunday morning, officials said.
The incident has triggered massive resentment among thousands of devotees and temple servitors.
Officials said when the doors of the ‘Roshaghara’ or the temple kitchen were opened on Sunday morning for cooking of elaborate divine food called Mahaprasad and other delicacies, they found at least 43 of the 240 stoves broken, fully or partially.
“We are not sure who did it, but the servitors who are responsible would face disciplinary action,” said temple administrator(development) Ajay Jena.
Temple servitors who are engaged in cooking the divine food every day, said the vandalism might have happened after 11.10pm on Saturday evening when Badasinghara bhog of the temple was prepared. “The kitchen is then locked up and Jagannath temple police man the entrance. There are also CCTV cameras around. The stoves were possibly vandalised by 7-8 people using crowbars,” said a temple servitor who is among the 500-odd persons engaged in cooking.
Officials said at least 6-8 servitors who are engaged in the cooking rituals were probably involved as no other temple official can enter the kitchen. “An investigation would reveal the truth. But we suspect the stoves were vandalised late Saturday night at around 1am. However, the stoves were repaired and the cooking has started for today’s Mahaprasad,” said a temple official.
The Roshaghara or the kitchen of the Jagannath temple in Puri is the largest and the biggest kitchen in any shrine of the country. At the temple kitchen, Mahaprasad or divine food is cooked on such a big scale that it can always feed 1 lakh devotees daily. On festival days, there will be more devotees to be fed. It is available to the devotees only after the main prayer to the main deities.
The wood-burning clay stoves are about 3.5 feet high on which earthen unglazed pots called kudias are kept for cooking. Each stove can accommodate 9 earthen pots at a time. At the base of the stove, triangle -shaped structures are built and firewood is placed. Food stored in the earthen pots stays reasonably hot for up to four or five hours. Only Brahmins cook food. Once the food meant for offering to Lord Jagannath is ready, it is again offered to Goddess Bimala in the temple. Only after the Prasad is offered to the Goddess, it becomes “Mahaprasada”.
For cooking rice, there are 175 stoves, for Dal and curry 45 stoves and for preparing cakes and other dry Mahaprasad 20 stoves are used. The kitchen starts at 9am so that Mahaprasad can be prepared by 11.30am for devotees. Usually Potato, tomato, drumsticks, ladies finger, onion, garlic, green chillies, red chillies, cauli flower, cabbage, bean, bitter gourd and capsicum is strictly prohibited for use in the kitchen while preparing this Mahaprasad.
-
'Those involved in rioting won't be spared': Rajasthan CM on Karauli clash
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured strict action against those responsible for communal clashes that broke out in Karauli city a day ago. Clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, leaving at least 35 people injured. Curfew was later enforced in Karauli city to avoid further chaos in the area. In connection with the violence, 36 people were also detained.
-
'In which BJP state...': Raut's jibe at Raj Thackeray over loudspeaker remarks
A day after Raj Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit back at the Maharashtra NavnirmanSena chief and said everything will be done as "the law of the land".
-
Harsha murdered with intent of inciting communal violence: NIA
In a latest development in the murder of the NIA, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha stated that there was evidence that he was murdered with the “intent of inciting communal violence”. Harsha's murder was handed over the to the NIA on Saturday. According to sources, preliminary investigations by the National Investigation Agency, have revealed that the crime was committed to orchestrating communal violence against the backdrop of the hijab controversy.
-
Bajrang Dal activists held for attacking Muslim meat sellers
Five Bajrang Dal activists were arrested in Shivamogga district in Karnataka for allegedly attacking a Muslim trader for selling halal meat, even as the 'Boycott halal products' campaign by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal intensified in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to people to celebrate Hindu new year Ugadi and 'Hosa Tadaku' festivals peacefully without disturbing law and order.
-
Hindu Sena man held for pasting poster 'warning' Biden against ‘bullying’ India
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a member of a right-wing group for allegedly pasting a poster, warning US president Joe Biden against “bullying India”, outside the US embassy in Chanakyapuri. Also Read India 'shaky' on Ukraine war: Joe Biden The Hindu Sena has claimed responsibility for the incident even as it alleged that police have illegally detained two of its members and not allowed them to talk to their families.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics