44 MLAs ready to form new government in Manipur, BJP MLA after meeting Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Thounaojam Radheshyam on Wednesday said that 44 MLAs, excluding the five from the Congress party, are prepared to form a new government in Manipur. The Manipur Legislative Assembly has a total of 60 seats, including five held by the Congress. (Manipur Legislative Assembly website)

Speaking to media persons outside the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Radheshyam said that 10 MLAs had met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to formally inform him of the support for a new government.

“We 44 MLAs are ready to form a new government, people have been suffering from two years due to Covid and another two years due to ongoing crisis. Formation of new government is in the hand of Centre but we are ready”, he said after the meeting with governor.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly has a total of 60 seats, including five held by the Congress. Among the remaining 50 lawmakers, ten MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community, including seven from the BJP, have been demanding a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory (UT).

N Biren Singh stepped down as the chief minister of Manipur on February 9, nearly two years after ethnic violence broke out in the state.

Former CM Singh also met Governor Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

The ethnic violence in the state has since May 2023 claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000. It has forced Meiteis and Kukis to withdraw to their strongholds. The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the plains of Imphal valley, and the Kukis, predominantly Christian, in the hills. Fortified buffer zones separate the Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas.

Out of the 60 assembly seats, BJP has the majority with 32; followed by the National People’s Party (NPP) with 7 seats, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) with 6 seats, Congress and Naga People’s Front with 5 seats each, two for Kuki People’s Alliance and three Independents.

N Kayisii, the sitting NPP MLA from Manipur’s Tadubi constituency, died in January this year, leaving the seat vacant as of now.