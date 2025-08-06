45-year-old man held for setting wife on fire over domestic dispute in Assam

Silchar: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his 42-year-old wife on fire over a domestic dispute in Tezpur, Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said. A case was registered at the Tezpur Police Station under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Representative photo)

Meghali Saikia, who was admitted to a local government hospital with over 80% burns, died while receiving treatment on Wednesday morning. “She was brought to the hospital with severe burns. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries this morning,” a police official said.

Her family alleged that her husband, Jayanta Saikia, poured petrol on her and set her on fire over an argument on Tuesday night at their Pahumara Chuburi house. “Meghali had been a victim of domestic violence for years but the abuse had escalated in recent times. She had confided in us about her husband’s assaults multiple times, but he would resolve the matter after family interventions. This time, she couldn’t survive,” a family member said.

Jayanta’s family, meanwhile, alleged that Meghali had poured petrol or kerosene on herself and that Jayanta’s brother sustained burn injuries while trying to save her. “He was injured while dousing the flames and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital,” a family member said.

A case was registered at the Tezpur Police Station under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Sonitpur Barun Purkayastha said.

“We are looking into all angles. Statements from both families and witnesses are being recorded. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, which will be crucial in determining the exact sequence of events,” SSP Purkayastha added.

Jayanta will be produced before the court after preliminary investigations are completed, Purkayastha said.