Assam top cop as police station set afire over man's death: ‘Won't let go of…'

A police station was set on fire by a mob in Assam’s Nagaon on Saturday over the death of a man who was held a day before. The man whose death sparked anger among the public was arrested “after receiving a complaint that he was drunk,” according to police. A medical check-up was carried out and Safiqul Islam was released the next day and “handed over to his wife”. “He complained of sickness and was taken to two hospitals, one after the other, unfortunately he died,” Director General Of Police, Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, said in a statement on Sunday.

One official has been suspended over what has been alleged as a custodial death. “We take the unfortunate death of Safiqul Islam very seriously and have put the OC of Batadraba thana on suspension and rest of the staff closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No two thoughts. So don’t think this is a simple action-reaction incident. There's much more to it,” the Assam top cop underlined in the statement released hours after the police station was set ablaze.

we will act even tougher against elements who think that they can escape Indian justice system, by burning down Police Stations. We will simply not allow this. Let this be a warning to all antisocial/criminal elements.



In one of the tweets, he tried to give an assurance to the people of the northeastern state: “We'll get to the bottom of this. So respected peace loving people of Assam, this is our assurance to you, while we will not let go of any police personnel who's found guilty…(sic)”

At least two policemen were injured as the Batadrava Police Station in the Nagaon district - about 113 km from Dispur - was set afire along with some two-wheelers on Saturday. Videos shared on social media captured the chaos at the site of the incident and the police station engulfed in flames and smoke.

“We're investigating the allegations. Three people have been detained from among persons who attacked the police station. Two police personnel have been injured in the attack,” Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Sunday.

Five houses were demolished by the district administration of those who were involved in Saturday's mob attack, news agency ANI reported.

Safiqul Islam was a fish trader from the Salonabori village. His family, according to news agency PTI, has claimed that the police had demanded ₹10,000 and a duck as a bribe for his release. She went to the police station on Saturday morning with the duck, they said.

When she returned with the money later, she learnt that her husband had been taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital. After reaching there, she found him dead, they claimed.

