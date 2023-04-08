Tripura: Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband, in-laws; 8 held

A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband and in-laws suspecting her of practising witchcraft, police said on Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Kaushalya Ghatwal of Lengtibari, Tripura (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have identified the deceased as Kaushalya Ghatwal of Lengtibari, a remote village in the Khowai district in Tripura.

Also Read: Rajasthan woman set afire after rape, dies during treatment

Assistant inspector general Jyotisman Das Chowdhury said that police have arrested eight people, including the husband of the deceased, in connection with the incident and all have been charged with Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“All the accused persons were her in-law members,” Chowdhury said.

Police said that they got information about the incident on Thursday late evening and traced the body near her home while her family was preparing for cremation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON