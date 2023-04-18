U.P. logs 821 Covid cases, 2 deaths in a day; active infections cross 4k mark

LUCKNOW A 46-year-old Covid-infected person passed away in Lucknow while another patient died of the disease in Banda on Tuesday, according to the health department data. The state also recorded 821 new Covid cases within 24 hours. (Representational photo)

The state also recorded 821 new Covid cases within 24 hours. This was the highest tally recorded in the state in a day in the last eight months. In particular, Lucknow reported 97 Covid positive cases on Tuesday. With this, the count of active infections across the state has shot up to 4,008.

“The woman patient, who died during treatment at Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University, was suffering with dermatomyositis and hypertension as well,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow.

Among the new Covid cases found in Lucknow, 11 were from Alambagh, 19 from Aliganj, 17 from Chinhat, 12 from Sarojini Nagar, 10 from Chowk, and six each from Indira Nagar and NK Road. At present, Lucknow has 887 active Covid cases. Among them, 20 are admitted to hospitals.

On Tuesday, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 129 new Covid cases, followed by Ghaziabad (93), and Meerut (62), according to health department data. Meanwhile, 502 patients also recovered from the disease on the day.