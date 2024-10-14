481st Bharat Milap fills Varanasi with devotion and festivity

Amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” the 481st edition of the historic Bharat Milap was held at Naati Imali Ground in Varanasi on Sunday, marking Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile and reunion with his brother Bharat. This cultural event is traditionally organised a day after Dussehra. Devotees gathered at Naati Imali Ground to witness the festival (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Thousands gathered at Naati Imali Ground to witness the festival, which showcases Varanasi’s rich cultural legacy. Many attendees captured moments filled with spirituality, festivity, and tradition.

The event began with the worship of Lord Rama, Sita, and Laxman at Chitrakoot Ramlila Bhavan, a few meters from the ground. The deities were placed on a wooden chariot, which was carried to the ground by the ‘Yadav Bandhus,’ dressed in white dhotis and saffron headscarves. The crowd, charged with devotion, chanted “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Sri Ram.”

Upon reaching the ground, prayers were offered to Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman by the presiding priest. Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh, the head of the former royal family of Kashi, arrived on an elephant to offer his respects. He presented a gold coin to Pandit Abhinav Upadhyaya and received prasad from Pandit Mukund Upadhyaya. Following the puja, the reunion of Lord Rama with Bharat and Shatrughan left the crowd emotional.

The Bharat Milap festival is believed to have been first held 481 years ago, after Lord Ram appeared in a dream to his devotee, Megha Bhagat. Since then, it has been celebrated annually the day after Dussehra.

Upadhyay alleges lathi charge, police deny claims

Pandit Mukund Upadhyay of the Chitrakoot Ramlila Committee alleged that despite prior arrangements made during a meeting with senior officials, police personnel deployed at the western gate resorted to a lathi charge, injuring several Yadav Bandhus. He demanded action against the responsible officers.

However, the Varanasi commissionerate police denied these allegations, stating that no lathi charge occurred. The police clarified that when some women and children came in front of the chariot, the crowd was driven back to prevent any mishaps. The police termed the viral news about the lathi charge as false.