4-year-old boy dies after falling into open tubewell in Noida; case filed

A four-year-old boy drowned after falling into an open tubewell chamber near a slum cluster in Sector 123, on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. (HT)

According to police, the Noida Authority operated the tubewell. Police said the child was alone at the time of the incident and is suspected of either playing near the tube well or attempting to drink water when he fell into the nearly 4-foot-deep cemented chamber housing the tube well.

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What happened?

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The child’s parents, who work as labourers in the area, live in a slum near the tube well.

Police said the family submitted a complaint alleging negligence.

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“While the incident prima facie appears to be accidental, there appears to have been negligence on the part of the authority. We have received a complaint from the child’s parents and are examining the matter,” Rakesh Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} When reached, the Noida Authority officials declined to comment. Case registered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When reached, the Noida Authority officials declined to comment. Case registered {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered a case under Section 105 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

Ask HT Frequently Asked Questions What happened to the four-year-old boy in Noida? The four-year-old boy drowned after falling into an open tubewell chamber near a slum cluster in Sector 123. What were the circumstances surrounding the child's death? The child was alone at the time of the incident and is suspected of either playing near the tubewell or attempting to drink water. What actions have the police taken regarding the incident? Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the family’s complaint alleging negligence. What is known about the child's parents? The child’s parents work as labourers in the area and live in a slum near the tubewell.