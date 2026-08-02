51-day Magh Mela to begin on January 15, bathing dates announced

The annual Magh Mela in Prayagraj will be held from January 15 to March 6, spanning 51 days, according to the schedule released by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. The fair will begin with the Makar Sankranti bathing festival on January 15 and conclude with the Mahashivratri bath on March 6. Magh Mela Officer Rishi Raj said the administration has also directed officials to expedite the tendering process for infrastructure and essential services. (FILE PHOTO)

The mela Authority has shared the schedule of major bathing festivals with all the departments, including district administration, police, railways and transport departments to help them begin preparations well in advance, officials said.

The first bathing day will be observed on January 15 (Makar Sankranti), while the month-long stay of austerity— Kalpvas— will commence on January 22 (Paush Purnima) on the Sangam floodplains.

The Mauni Amavasya bathing festival will fall on February 6, followed by Basant Panchami on February 11, Maghi Purnima on February 20, and the Mahashivratri on March 6.

An official communication issued by the SDM (Magh Mela) has been sent to the divisional commissioner, district magistrate, police commissioner, railway authorities, UPSRTC and other departments detailing the dates of the major bathing festivals.

Magh Mela Officer Rishi Raj said the administration has also directed officials to expedite the tendering process for infrastructure and essential services. Based on an assessment of the flood situation, tenders for critical works will be floated in advance so that execution can begin immediately after the monsoon recedes in September, he added.