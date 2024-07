59 trains on Prayagraj-Mumbai route cancelled from July 14

Due to non-interlocking work (temporary disconnection of points, signals, track circuits, axle counters and other signalling appliances for essential works) in the yard of Khandwa railway station of Bhusawal division under Central Railway, 59 trains on Prayagraj-Mumbai route will remain cancelled on different dates, informed railway officials. Due to non-interlocking work (temporary disconnection of points, signals, track circuits, axle counters and other signalling appliances for essential works) in the yard of Khandwa railway station of Bhusawal division under Central Railway, 59 trains on Prayagraj-Mumbai route will remain cancelled. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

These cancellations will be applicable from July 14 to 23, 2024, they added.

As per railway officials the affected trains include train number 12168 from Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak from July 16 to 23, 12167 Lokmanya Tilak-Varanasi from July 14 to 21, 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Express on July 14, 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur express on July 15, 82355 Patna Junction-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus express from July 14 to 17, 82356 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus- Patna Junction express from July 16 to 19, 05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur Express on July 15, 01027 Dadar- Gorakhpur express on July 14, 16 and 18, 05289 Muzaffarpur-Pune express on July 13, 22456 Kalka-Sainagar Shirdi express on July 14, 15547 Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak express on July 15, 15548 Lokmanya Tilak-Raxaul express on July 17.

Other trains also cancelled include train number 22455 Sainagar Shirdi-Kalka on July 16, 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel on July 15 and 18, 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur on July 16, 17 and 19, 01025 Dadar-Ballia Express on July 15, 17 and 19, 01026 Ballia-Dadar express on July 17 and 19 besides 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur on July 16.