596 women among 1,582 new sub-inspectors in Bihar Police

In a big boost to the understaffed Bihar Police, 1582 sub-inspectors, of them 596 women, were inducted into the force on Thursday at the passing out parade at Bihar Police Academy at Rajgir in Nalanda, where chief minister Nitish Kumar was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said no state had as many women in the police force as in Bihar, which is due to his decision to introduce 35 per cent reservation for women in police services.

“Bihar has 80,000-strong police force, while 20,000 more are in the pipeline. My aim is to take the number to 1.40 lakh,” Kumar said.

The chief minister emphasises the role of female police officers in enforcing Prohibition, which his government imposed in the state in April 2016 to ban sale and consumption of liquor. “It was the women again on whose demand I imposed Prohibition in Bihar. Some people are still involved in doing mischief and the noose has to be tightened around them,” he said.

Kumar urged female cadets to focus on protecting women and children.

Police academy’s director, additional general of police Bhrigu Sriniwasan, said the 2018-batch of 1,596 sub-inspector who entered active duty today had received extensive institutional training in cyber crime, crowd management, ATM cloning, bank fraud, human rights, drugs and special training for Prohibition at the academy for the first time after the bifurcation of Bihar.

Before Bihar’s bifurcation in 2000, training for Bihar police was held at police academy at Padma in Hajaribagh (now in Jharkahnd).

The 1994-batch of 1400 sub-inspectors trained at Chandigarh in Punjab and at Padma while 2009-batch SIs trained at Nathnagar constable school in Bhagalpur.

Speaking at the Rajgir academy on the occasion on Thursday, Bihar’s director general of police Sanjiv Kumar Singhal said most of new officers came from villages and remote districts of the state and they would help in crime control and addressing grievances of the needy.

The last police recruitment was in 2009, when around 2,100 sub-inspectors were inducted.

In 1994, the passing out parade for 1400 probationer sub-inspectors was held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the chief guest was Lalu Prasad, the then chief minister of undivided Bihar, which then included the present day Jharkhand.