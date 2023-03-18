5L jobs to be created for youths in state’s textile sector: U.P. govt

Lucknow A day after the Centre approved a mega textiles park in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government has asserted that the proposed project and other MoUs inked during the Global Investors’ Summit will create five lakh opportunities for the youth in the textiles sector. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has created a big platform to employ the state’s youths in the textile sector. (HT Photo)

An official press release released on Saturday said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has created a big platform to employ the state’s youths in the textile sector. The state government received 1,092 proposals through GIS 2023. During the summit, MoUs were signed for an investment of ₹54,710 crore in the sector. These proposals are likely to create two lakh jobs in spinning, weaving, clothing industry, and packaging.

Besides, the Aditya Birla Group has also expressed interest in investing in this sector in the state. The textile industry ranks among the top 10 investment sectors in the state as U.P. offers the largest market with a population of 25 crore.

On Friday, the Centre approved seven textiles park -- including one for Uttar Pradesh. The proposed park in U.P. will be set up in Lucknow. The Yogi government had sent the blueprint for the park to the Centre. The textile park will come up in an area spanning 1,000 acres.