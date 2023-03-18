Home / Cities / Others / 5L jobs to be created for youths in state’s textile sector: U.P. govt

5L jobs to be created for youths in state’s textile sector: U.P. govt

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2023 07:54 PM IST

The textile industry ranks among the top 10 investment sectors in the state as U.P. offers the largest market with a population of 25 crore.

Lucknow A day after the Centre approved a mega textiles park in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government has asserted that the proposed project and other MoUs inked during the Global Investors’ Summit will create five lakh opportunities for the youth in the textiles sector.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has created a big platform to employ the state’s youths in the textile sector. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has created a big platform to employ the state’s youths in the textile sector. (HT Photo)

An official press release released on Saturday said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has created a big platform to employ the state’s youths in the textile sector. The state government received 1,092 proposals through GIS 2023. During the summit, MoUs were signed for an investment of 54,710 crore in the sector. These proposals are likely to create two lakh jobs in spinning, weaving, clothing industry, and packaging.

Besides, the Aditya Birla Group has also expressed interest in investing in this sector in the state. The textile industry ranks among the top 10 investment sectors in the state as U.P. offers the largest market with a population of 25 crore.

On Friday, the Centre approved seven textiles park -- including one for Uttar Pradesh. The proposed park in U.P. will be set up in Lucknow. The Yogi government had sent the blueprint for the park to the Centre. The textile park will come up in an area spanning 1,000 acres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out