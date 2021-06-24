Home / Cities / Others / 5-member gang of robbers arrested by PCMC police
HT Image
HT Image
others

5-member gang of robbers arrested by PCMC police

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a five-member gang of robbers who were found during an investigation into the robbery of an elderly couple in their house in February
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a five-member gang of robbers who were found during an investigation into the robbery of an elderly couple in their house in February. Stolen gold worth 47 lakh from six cases was recovered from the five . The investigation and arrests were made by Unit 5 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The five arrested were identified as Ajit alias Lingya Vyankappa Pawar, Appa Ram Bhosale, Sarika Santosh Chougule alias Payal Appa Bhosale, Akshay Mangesh Shinde, and Ajay Rika alias Rahul Pawar, according to the police.

The total worth of 95 grammes of gold was found to be 47,50,000, according to the police. The men and woman were arrested from three location - Aurangabad, Solapur, and Osmanabad.

The first to be arrested was Lingya Pawar who was found in possession of 48 tola (over 480 grammes) of stolen gold from six cases. The remaining gold weighing 47 tola (around 470 grammes) was recovered from Rahul Pawar.

The gold recovered was found to have been reported stolen in three cases from Talegaon MIDC police station, two cases from Dehu road police station, and one case from Talegaon Dabhade police station. The gang is also wanted in one case each registered at Hinjewadi, Dehu road, Bhosari, Chakan, and Alandi police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.