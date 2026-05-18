5-storey Shahdara building catches fire, 9 rescued safely: DFS

New Delhi: Nine people were rescued safely from a five-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shahdara, which caught fire late on Saturday night, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said on Sunday. While no one was injured, the evacuees were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathing issues due to smoke inhalation, the officer said. (Vipin Kumar/ HT)

While no one was injured, the evacuees were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathing issues due to smoke inhalation, the officer said.

An alert of fire at Mansarovar Park area in Shahdara was received around midnight, the DFS officer said. “We rushed fire tenders to the spot. The fire had engulfed the building’s parking area and the parked vehicles, trapping residents on the upper floors. With the help of ropes and ladders, the residents were rescued by being helped to reach an adjacent building or to come out of the building. By 12.40 am, the fire was brought under control,” the officer said.

All the rescued people had been shifted to GTB Hospital. “They were complaining of breathing problems and put under observation,” the officer said. The evacuees included two men, two women and five teenagers.

DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said police suspect a short circuit as the cause of the fire. “According to the initial probe, a short circuit in a motor in the parking area caused the fire. Police and DFS personnel responded promptly, extinguished the fire, and safely rescued the residents from the upper floors,” the DCP said, adding that a probe is underway.

On May 3 , a fire in Vivek Vihar’s four-storey residential building killed nine residents. According to DFS, the iron grill on the building, which covered the side and back portions, was a hurdle for the fire rescue operation.