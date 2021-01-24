5-year-old boy crushed by truck while crossing road in Bhiwandi, driver arrested
A five-year-old boy from Bhiwandi was killed after a truck drove into him on Saturday. Nizampura police have arrested the truck driver who had fled the spot after the accident.
The victim had gone with his mother to buy milk. While crossing the road, the minor left his mother’s hand and got hit by the truck.
According to police, the victim has been identified as Ibrahim Taufiq Shah, a resident of Ansar chawl, Vanjarpatti Naka, Bhiwandi.
Police said the incident took place on Saturday at 9pm on the Mumbai-Nashik highway towards Nashik, at Millat Nagar. “The minor, along with his mother, went to get milk from the shop on the other side of the highway road. While returning, he didn’t hold his mother’s hand and lagged behind her. He got hit by the truck and suffered injuries on his leg, stomach and back. He was declared dead at Indira Gandhi Municipal Hospital, and after the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family,” said an officer from Nizampura police station.
Nizampura police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. “We have registered a case against the truck driver who fled from the spot. We arrested him and will produce him court on Monday,” said Ashish Pawar, sub-inspector, Nizampura police station.
