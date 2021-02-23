6 booked after raid on 3 Palghar wedding venues

Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal led a team of officials and raided three marriage halls in Satpati, Shirgaon and Umroli-Birwadi areas on Sunday late at night after receiving information that more than 800 people were participating in wedding ceremonies by flouting Covid-19 norms.

Satpati and Boisar police stations booked six accused, including the fathers of the grooms, the disc jockey (DJ) and caterer, after a majority of those present at the ceremonies were seen without masks or practicing social distancing. No arrests have been made so far.

“The accused have been booked under section 188 (disobedience) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897; and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. We have given permission to allow only 50 persons to attend such functions, but people were flouting the rules and were not following the rule about masks, social distancing and other standard operating procedure (SOP),” said Dr Gursal.

Meanwhile, the Palghar administration has collected fines worth ₹36,150 from 189 people at 66 places for not wearing masks or practising social distancing. A Palghar district has reported 45,697 Covid-19 cases and 1,202 deaths, said an official from the district information office (DIO).

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday evening directed a ban on all religious, social and political gatherings in the state from Monday owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases. He said he would decide over imposing another stringent lockdown after observing if citizens are following all the Covid-19 rules for the next eight days.