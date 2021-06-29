Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 held for assaulting woman in Assam's Cachar district
6 held for assaulting woman in Assam’s Cachar district

Nirupam Nath, a local police officer, said the accused blamed the woman for her alleged involvement in witchcraft
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The six accused. (Sourced)

Six people have been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old woman after branding her a witch and accusing her of killing a boy on June 18. The accused were absconding since the assault.

Nirupam Nath, a local police officer, said the accused blamed the woman for her alleged involvement in witchcraft. “The incident is connected with the death of the boy... At that time some people alleged that the boy died because of a witch. They accused the woman of being the witch and held her responsible for the death. But in medical investigation, it was found that the boy had some serious illness,” said Nath.

He added the six were arrested on Monday. Nath said that they have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those related to rioting, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing grievous hurt as well as the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act.

